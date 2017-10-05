Terrelle Pryor says outburst at fans was due to being called the N-word repeatedly

Getty Images

Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was filmed yelling at fans, via TMZ, and raising his middle finger in their direction following the conclusion on Monday night’s loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City.

Pryor posted on social media on Wednesday that the reason for his outburst was because he had repeatedly been called the N-word throughout the night. He relayed the situation through an Instagram Stories post captured by Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan.

(Link contains explicit language)

“Being called a (N-word) several times to the point where an NFL employee had to step to me and stand by me the whole game from 2nd quarter on is the exact reason why guys are kneeling during the anthem,” Pryor wrote. “I choose not to kneel because as a team we decided to stand … but as I walked in tunnel heading some one call me a (N-word) and say (expletive) you to me … me flicking the person off is more deserving.”

Pryor added that he apologized to his teammates and the organization for his actions but indicated the slurs had really upset him.

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters also shouted expletives at fans on Monday night, drawing the ire of head coach Andy Reid. The reason for that interaction has not been detailed.