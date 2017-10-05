Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills are turning to an untested group of WRs this week.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase is threatening jobs again.

The Patriots running game is only beginning to show itself.

Jets QB Josh McCown is happy to be a journeyman.

Ravens QB Joe Flacco says the blame has to start with him.

The Bengals need to establish their ground game soon.

Browns QB DeShone Kizer is pulling for the local baseball team, which is successful.

Steelers WR Martavis Bryant says the big plays are coming.

Texans CB Kevin Johnson is still sidelined.

The Colts are honoring Peyton Manning with a Ring of Honor wine, because that makes total sense.

The Jaguars are having problems on third downs.

The Titans are frustrated with their own slow starts.

Broncos DT Domata Peko has been a building block for their run defense.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson thought the Chiefs might have wanted to draft him.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers vs. Giants QB Eli Manning, a game fraught with history (but no wins).

Raiders QB EJ Manuel feels comfortable as he prepares for first start.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is channeling his inner Aaron Rodgers.

Rookie RB Wayne Gallman is providing some degree of spark for the Giants.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz is making plays where they matter the most.

The news was good on Washington LT Trent Williams‘ MRI.

The Bears brought K Roberto Aguayo back in for a tryout.

Lions S Glover Quin is playing well and teaching well.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is “heartbroken” over the latest tragedy.

Vikings QB Case Keenum has always impressed coaches with his ability to lead.

The early marks on the Falcons have been good.

Panthers C Ryan Kalil was back on the practice field.

The Saints think RB Adrian Peterson is only going to get better (which won’t be hard).

Buccaneers LB Kwon Alexander will miss his third straight game.

The Cardinals are getting production out of a young DL rotation.

The Rams are trusting multiple pass-catching targets.

49ers WR Marquise Goodwin‘s latest concussion is his fourth in 14 months.

Concerns remain for the Seahawks after blowing out the Colts.