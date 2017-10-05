Tom Brady throws early interception to end streak

AP

Tom Brady threw an interception on his fifth attempt of Thursday’s game. It came on the Patriots’ first possession, with Buccaneers rookie safety Justin Evans picking Brady on a high throw intended for Chris Hogan.

Brady had gone 264 attempts without an interception, the second-longest streak of his career, before Evans picked him. His streak without throwing an interception dated to Dec. 12 of last year against Baltimore.

It was his first interception in a road game since Dec. 27, 2015, against the Jets.

Evans played only eight snaps in the first two games before seeing 45 last week against the Giants.

The Bucs, though, couldn’t take advantage. They picked up one first down but punted after four plays.