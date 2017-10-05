Tyler Boyd facing drug charges in Pennsylvania

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is facing criminal charges in Pennsylvania after a July car crash.

According to court records shared by Beau Berman of WTAE in Pittsburgh, police found a crashed and abandoned Mercedes registered to Boyd on July 12. During a search of the vehicle, they found an open bottle of Hennessey, an unopened bottle of Ciroc peach vodka and two vape pens in the glove compartment. Both pens had brown liquid that tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

Per the criminal complaint, Boyd told police the pens were his. WPXI in Pittsburgh reports Boyd has been charged with possession of THC and not being registered to have a controlled substance. They also report that another man faces numerous charges related to the car crash.

The Bengals released a statement, via Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer, saying they “are aware of the media report and are working to gather more information.”

Boyd, a 2016 second-round pick, has four catches for 37 yards in three appearances for the Bengals this season.

UPDATE 4:47 p.m, ET: Boyd posted on Twitter on Thursday afternoon. “Everybody chill out i wasn’t present at the crash nor did i have anything to do with it period. It was just my car.”