Tyron Smith getting another day off, hopes to play Sunday

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith‘s back is still tight, and he’s still not practicing.

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said his Pro Bowl left tackle would probably practice tomorrow, and the plan is for him to play this week.

The 26-year-old Smith has dealt with back issues in the past, missing two games last year and some training camp time this year.

Garrett said Byron Bell would start at left tackle Sunday against the Packers if Smith is unable to go.