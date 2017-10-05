Tyron Smith turns up on injury report with back issue

Getty Images

It’s too early to know if it’s a big deal, but the Cowboys had a big name pop up unexpectedly on yesterday’s injury report.

According to Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith was listed as being limited with a back injury.

It’s the first time Smith has been on the injury report this year, but he’s got some record of dealing with back injuries. He missed some practice time in training camp with back tightness, and missed two games early last season.

He’s only missed four games in his entire career.

If he can’t play, the Cowboys would likely turn to either swing tackle Byron Bell or left guard Chaz Green, who started in Smith’s place last year.