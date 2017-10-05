With Dalvin Cook done for the season, Vikings add Stevan Ridley

Getty Images

The Vikings have lost their rookie running back, and now they’ve added a veteran backup.

Stevan Ridley is signing with the Vikings today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 28-year-old Ridley was cut by the Broncos after the preseason. Last year he played in just one regular-season game, with the Falcons, and had three carries for seven yards. He also spent time with the Colts and Lions last year but never got into a game with them.

Ridley’s best season came in 2012, when he had 290 carries for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Patriots. But he hasn’t been the same player since 2014, when he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Cook was off to an outstanding start this season, with 74 carries for 354 yards before he got hurt on Sunday. No player can replace all of Cook’s production, but the Vikings hope Ridley can help.