Antonio Brown: I’m glad Ben Roethlisberger called me out

Posted by Josh Alper on October 6, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT
Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger called out wide receiver Antonio Brown for losing his temper on the sideline during last Sunday’s victory over the Ravens and said he thinks it is his job as a quarterback to do that if he thinks one of the team’s players is acting the wrong way.

Brown apologized on Twitter earlier in the week for his outburst, which involved knocking over a Gatorade bucket, and did so again verbally on Friday. Brown also said he spoke to Roethlisberger to let the quarterback know how “grateful” he is to “the guy who’s given me every opportunity.”

“It’s not about me. It’s about the Steelers,” Brown said, via ESPN.com. “We all make mistakes as players. Sometimes I might miss a read. I don’t see Ben throwing me under the bus if I drop the ball or if I run the wrong route or didn’t get my depth. I don’t see him kicking the cooler. It’s no excuse for my behavior. I’m glad [Roethlisberger] did what he did. He called me out. As a general of our team, he has every right to call anything out. … I’m just grateful we have a great leader who’s forgiving and accommodating and willing to talk to me.”

Assuming Brown doesn’t fling any inanimate objects around the sideline against the Jaguars this weekend, that should put the matter to rest and allow full attention to be paid to improving to 4-1 on the season.

 

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Antonio Brown: I’m glad Ben Roethlisberger called me out

  2. Give me a break. Gag worthy. Youre a grown man who’s been in the league for years and you can’t control your ego.

    Regardless, these fences are mended only until the Steelers struggle for a few games and Brown doesn’t get the ball as much he wants. Rinse and repeat as far as Browns antics go, and as predictable as Ben also starting to walk with a limp after a bad few quarters in a game.

  3. The Jags will put 15 in the box and dare Big Ben to beat them with his arm. He won’t. It will be up to Bell and the Steeler defense and special teams to win this. Like always.

    Big Ben got 14 points against the BROWNS! LOLZ The Steelers would have lost if not for the Steeler special teams blocked punt touchdown.

  4. Brown may be a self indulgent child but at least he’s not a completely stupid one. Through the course of a game there are always several opposing players that are trying to keep him from getting the ball with varying degrees of success but there is one player on his own team that can 100% guarantee he never touches it except maybe in traffic right in front of a defender closing at full tilt. ‘Stuff’ happens. After years of relative safety and great numbers being thrown away from trouble by a QB that appreciated him Wes Welker was turned into damaged goods in pretty short order by another QB that repeatedly threw him into it. It would be unfortunate if Brown were suddenly not appreciated himself.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!