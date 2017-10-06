Antonio Brown: I’m glad Ben Roethlisberger called me out

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger called out wide receiver Antonio Brown for losing his temper on the sideline during last Sunday’s victory over the Ravens and said he thinks it is his job as a quarterback to do that if he thinks one of the team’s players is acting the wrong way.

Brown apologized on Twitter earlier in the week for his outburst, which involved knocking over a Gatorade bucket, and did so again verbally on Friday. Brown also said he spoke to Roethlisberger to let the quarterback know how “grateful” he is to “the guy who’s given me every opportunity.”

“It’s not about me. It’s about the Steelers,” Brown said, via ESPN.com. “We all make mistakes as players. Sometimes I might miss a read. I don’t see Ben throwing me under the bus if I drop the ball or if I run the wrong route or didn’t get my depth. I don’t see him kicking the cooler. It’s no excuse for my behavior. I’m glad [Roethlisberger] did what he did. He called me out. As a general of our team, he has every right to call anything out. … I’m just grateful we have a great leader who’s forgiving and accommodating and willing to talk to me.”

Assuming Brown doesn’t fling any inanimate objects around the sideline against the Jaguars this weekend, that should put the matter to rest and allow full attention to be paid to improving to 4-1 on the season.