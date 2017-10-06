Belichick: Late fourth-down strategy was a “tough decision”

October 6, 2017
The Buccaneers had a chance to win last night’s game against the Patriots, thanks in part to a decision from Bill Belichick to take the ball out of the hands of Tom Brady on fourth and three from the Tampa Bay 30 and place it on the foot of Stephen Gostkowski and, ultimately, on the backs of a the worst defense (statistically) in football.

Let me stop right there and emphasize this point, since if you were watching the game last night it was never mentioned: Belichick took the ball out of the hands of the greatest quarterback who ever lived and entrusted the outcome to a consistently leaky defense.

And that defense nearly leaked right down its leg by allowing Tampa Bay to drive the ball in position for one last shot at a victory.

The CBS broadcast failed to properly characterize (if it even mentioned it at all) the decision to not let Brady win the game and instead to trust a bad defense not to lose it. Even if the man who instantly has been crowned the greatest analyst in any sport didn’t realize in real time the significance of the strategy, repeated shots of Brady’s sideline demeanor should have given him a clue: Brady was not happy that Belichick chose to not let the quarterback win the game with a quick three-yard pass.

Belichick explained his thought process in a post-game press conference.

“That was really a tough decision,” Belichick told reporters. “First down ends the game. We don’t have to play anymore. It’s a long kick. It was 45 yards, something like that. The wind was challenging; it was a cross wind. So, you know, Steve hit a great ball. I definitely thought about — you know, if we could pick up fourth and three, then the game would be over. That would be it. So one play would have ended it. I just felt like the percentage play was the field goal, and Steve came through. The defense came through. That’s one that really could have gone either way. And honestly punting was an option there too. Had it been a couple yards further out like we did earlier in the quarter and tried to put them down inside the five yard line. A field goal would have won but, you know, [they were] out of time outs. It would have put another, if we could have executed it well, put another 20, 30 yards on the drive. So, you know, that was one of those that there was some options. It was a tough decision.”

Maybe it’s a tough decision if: (1) Brady isn’t the quarterback; and (2) the defense isn’t terrible this year, statistically. But with Brady in position to throw the ball three yards and deliver the dagger, that’s what Belichick should have done.

Indeed, that’s the only outcome that doesn’t put the New England defense on the field with a chance to blow the game. Made field goal? Touchdown loses it. Missed field goal? Bucs have the ball at the 37, and a field goal loses it. Punt? Bucs have the ball at the 20 at worst inside the five at best, and a field goal loses it. Go for it and fail? Bucs have the ball on the 30, and a field goal loses it.

It ultimately worked out, barely. And maybe the faith Belichick showed in his defense will improve their confidence down the stretch.

And maybe the lack of faith Belichick showed in Brady will make him even more determined to show Belichick that Brady can and should be trusted to win and/or not lose any and every given game.

14 responses to “Belichick: Late fourth-down strategy was a “tough decision”

  1. The Pats’ 4th quarter offense went into hibernation. They played the 4th quarter not to lose rather than to win. Strange times here in New England.

  3. Man i was trying to watch this game, but holy heck tony romo is super annoying. he is way way way too hyper, sounds like im listening to some 12yr old.

  5. This is a pretty dumb take. For Tampa to score a touchdown in a minute 14 after how they’d looked would require a series of low probability requests. If you go for it and miss, field goal wins for Tampa Bay. Going for it and missing would result in decent field position where a field goal wins it. The field goal ne kicked was mid-long range but was still a high percentage play that would require everything to go just right for Tampa to win. Sure, it almost happened. But almost doesn’t show up in the pats’ record. Treating this as a stupid choice by Belichick is the height of hubris on your part

  6. That one didn’t bother me nearly much as the punt from inside long field goal range on the prior drive that of course saw the Bucs immediately come flying out of their own end zone for a TD drive. Belichick has made some very questionable calls this season, particularly sitting on his time outs at the end of the Panthers game. They are like a shell of themselves, which makes sense if you brand yourselves as the Patriots and then kneel for the flag.

  8. The Patriots defense *needed* that faith put into them. They played their best game of the year and the first 59 minutes of the game earned them that opportunity. What they did in games 1 through 3 does not apply. Defense wins championships. That defense needed that win in that way if the Patriots were to have any hope of getting their mojo back.

  9. he trusted hie defense enough to keep the Bucs out of the end zone, not enough to keep them out of field goal range. They go for it and come up short, they lose that game

  10. I love the “arm-chair” Coaches… who are always so certain they can “out-coach” the Coaches. Just a simple 3 yard completion… what could go wrong? Who was it that said “When you throw the ball, three things can happen, and TWO of them are bad”?

  11. The real criticism on coaching calls late should be directed at koetter for the onside kick. New England was set up to protect against the onside kick, they had one time out and the two minute warning. Kick it over the top and New England has to chase it, they’d be lucky to start from their 20. So a stop on defense and the bucs get the ball back down on,y two with a field position gain of probably 40 yards.

  12. “It ultimately worked out, barely.”

    A win is a win ugly or pretty….. In Bill we trust.

    12 weeks from now it will be looked at as a turning point for the Defense.

    That was a classic BB move for those that don’t watch them every week. BB loves putting his team in challenging competitive situations. It’s a critical part of team building that many do not recognize. It brings the team together. It builds confidence at a time when the defense needs some confidence. How can you depend on a unit if you never put them in position to prove themselves with the game on the line? I get Florio’s point, but this is classic BB IMO. It’s week 5 so it’s not like they couldn’t recover if they did happen to lose.

  14. Make all the arguments you want, but in the end what we have here is a sportswriter telling Belichick he should have done differently even though Belichicks choice did result in a win.

    Another way of looking at it: Imagine they dont get the three yards, then if the stinky defense lets Tampa Bay march down the field like that they can win with a fg. (And just for the heck of it go back and replay the end of last Sunday’s game)

