Bills rule Ramon Humber and Jordan Matthews out for Bengals

Getty Images

The Bills are going to be without a pair of starters this weekend against the Bengals, with some injuries suffered last week.

Via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, the Bills have ruled out wide receiver Jordan Matthews and linebacker Ramon Humber.

Humber broke his hand last week against the Falcons, and Matthews will be out for a month after surgery to repair a broken thumb.

The Bills are also going to list cornerback E.J. Gaines as questionable for the game. He’s not going to practice today, and has been limited this week with a groin injury.