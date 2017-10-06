Bucs lining up kickers for tryouts

Posted by Mike Florio on October 6, 2017, 10:57 AM EDT
The Longest Yard

Football try-outs are coming to Tampa. Specifically at the kicker position.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Buccaneers are arranging workouts for available kickers, in the aftermath of Nick Folk‘s 0-for-3 effort on field goals of varying distances on Thursday night.

After the loss, coach Dirk Koetter said there will be no “rash decisions” regarding Folk, who initially was signed as competition for the long-departed Roberto Aguayo (it would be great if he gets one of the workouts).

It’s possible that the workouts are simply a warning to Folk. But as Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy said during a Friday visit to PFT Live, Folk got a loud and clear warning from 60,000 people last night.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Bucs lining up kickers for tryouts

  5. Looks like Folk is toast. However, there should be no freaking way that Aguayo gets a tryout with the Bucs. He had more than his share of chances, and he’s a head case. Even the Bears dumped him. Time for the Bucs to move on and keep auditioning kickers until they find somebody who can make kicks as they’re paid to do. It’s not rocket science–you can either make kicks when the chips are down or you can’t. And if you can’t, then you don’t belong in the NFL. (That’s why I always disliked Tony Romo as a QB–when it was time to produce in the playoffs, he folded like a cheap suit. Romo’s doing great as an analyst, and he’s very insightful when talking about the game, but he always sucked as a QB when it was crunch time. The NFL is all about coming through in the clutch. Some people can do it and some can’t. If you can’t, then go be a accountant or something.)

  7. natureboy123 says:
    October 6, 2017 at 11:01 am
    Why on God’s green earth would Aguayo get one of the workout spots when they’ve already cut him after two seasons of seeing what he can do?
    ——————————————————————————————–
    Because he’s probably better than the guy they currently have.

  8. I could see missing the first kick. It was a long one, with a cross wind. Not easy (I would imagine, I’ve never been a kicker).

    The second one was overcompensation and you could tell. He had pulled right the first time, so he tried to compensate and that pushed it left.

    The third one was a short kick (comparatively) and by that point he had psyched himself out badly. You could see it any time CBS put a camera on him. Missing 2 was a blow to him and at that point he would have missed an old 20 yard extra point.

    Bringing in kickers is not going to help his mentality, but missing 5 kicks in 4 days is bad for an NFL kicker.

  9. Yes, Folk can be blamed for the misses… but so can the offense for not scoring touchdowns against a poor Pats defense.

    Winston was sporadic at best and missed some big opportunities.

    Plenty of blame to go around.

  10. How is it that no one can reliably kick the ball in the NFL anymore? The easy answer is that most of the kickers coming out of college suck but then the question is, why is that? I just don’t get it. 10 years ago a 45-yarder was money in the bank for almost any NFL kicker but now it’s a complete crapshoot.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!