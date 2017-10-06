Bucs lining up kickers for tryouts

The Longest Yard

Football try-outs are coming to Tampa. Specifically at the kicker position.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Buccaneers are arranging workouts for available kickers, in the aftermath of Nick Folk‘s 0-for-3 effort on field goals of varying distances on Thursday night.

After the loss, coach Dirk Koetter said there will be no “rash decisions” regarding Folk, who initially was signed as competition for the long-departed Roberto Aguayo (it would be great if he gets one of the workouts).

It’s possible that the workouts are simply a warning to Folk. But as Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy said during a Friday visit to PFT Live, Folk got a loud and clear warning from 60,000 people last night.