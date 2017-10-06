Chiefs rule out Dee Ford, Mitch Morse, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Getty Images

The Chiefs have ruled out linebacker Dee Ford, center Mitch Morse and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif for Sunday’s game.

Ford hasn’t played since injuring his back in Week 3, while Morse has missed the past two games with a sprained foot. Duvernay-Tardif sprained his knee against Washington.

Quarterback Alex Smith (ankle), defensive lineman Bennie Logan (knee), left tackle Eric Fisher (back) and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (groin) all practiced in full again and will play against the Texans.

The Texans will play without offensive guard Kyle Fuller (hamstring), inside linebacker Ben Heeney (knee) and cornerback Kevin Johnson (knee). Houston added center Greg Mancz (knee) to the injury report Friday and list him as questionable.