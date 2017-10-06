Chiefs say they’ve seen no evidence of racial slurs toward players

Getty Images

The league has threatened to ban fans who use racially abusive language, but the Chiefs say they’ve found no evidence of it.

After Washington wide receiver Terrelle Pryor claimed Chiefs fans used racial slurs Monday night, the Chiefs responded.

“Washington didn’t make our people aware of an incident, the people we have on the sideline didn’t see one before or after the game and as far as we know, no one from the league office was called to his aid during or after the game,” said Chiefs spokesman Ted Crews, via Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star. “There was no incident or report from the stands.”

Crews did say that if any fans have footage of the incident that would confirm such behavior they want to see it.

Pryor was seen on video making an obscene gesture toward a heckling fan after Monday’s loss to the Chiefs, clearly angry at something that was said.

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson, who has played for the Chiefs for 13 years, says he’s never heard the “N-word” from the stands at home, though he’s heard it on the road before.