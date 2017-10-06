Chiefs say they’ve seen no evidence of racial slurs toward players

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 6, 2017, 7:11 AM EDT
Getty Images

The league has threatened to ban fans who use racially abusive language, but the Chiefs say they’ve found no evidence of it.

After Washington wide receiver Terrelle Pryor claimed Chiefs fans used racial slurs Monday night, the Chiefs responded.

“Washington didn’t make our people aware of an incident, the people we have on the sideline didn’t see one before or after the game and as far as we know, no one from the league office was called to his aid during or after the game,” said Chiefs spokesman Ted Crews, via Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star. “There was no incident or report from the stands.”

Crews did say that if any fans have footage of the incident that would confirm such behavior they want to see it.

Pryor was seen on video making an obscene gesture toward a heckling fan after Monday’s loss to the Chiefs, clearly angry at something that was said.

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson, who has played for the Chiefs for 13 years, says he’s never heard the “N-word” from the stands at home, though he’s heard it on the road before.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Chiefs say they’ve seen no evidence of racial slurs toward players

  1. Yeah, let’s measure every white person in this country by one person’s ignorance. Stirring the pot will do nothing to solve any problems.

  3. Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson, who has played for the Chiefs for 13 years, says he’s never heard the “N-word” from the stands at home, though he’s heard it on the road before.
    _________________

    I’m sure Pryor has heard it on the field, in the locker room, at practice, with friends all the time….. But I guess that’s okay.

  5. The NFL has yet to address the claim by Pryor that an NFL official had to stand beside Pryor for a good part of the game while these slurs occurred. Roger— we need a resolution.

  6. Strange that, with everyone and their mother holding a cell phone in the stands, hundreds of officials, reporters and team members on the sidelines and ONLY Pryor heard the racial slurs? It’s so easy to make accusations, but nearly impossible to rid of the damage when they are proven false!

  7. So you’re saying that perhaps Pryor was reacting to typical fan heckling with an over-reaction that included flipping the fan(s) off. Knowing that the league reacts to that gesture with fines, etc. he is playing the”race” card to justify himself.
    One does get tired of that garbage.

  11. Its his go to excuse for his behavior when nothing else works. Who will question him about racist slurs? No one wants to touch that topic with a 10 foot pole.So its an easy excuse to use to get out of whatever he was trying to get out of.

  12. Whether someone used a slur or not should be irrelevant. As a professional being compensated well, he should have much thicker skin. He and all players serve at the discretion of the fans.

    People are stupid, however like it or not athletes are supposed to be above this as they chose to be in the limelight with all the good and bad that come with that.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!