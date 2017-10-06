Colts set to have Ryan Kelly in lineup for first time this year

Getty Images

The Colts inched a bit closer to getting quarterback Andrew Luck back in the lineup when he returned to practice this week and Luck’s usual center should be there waiting for him once he’s cleared for game action.

Center Ryan Kelly has not played yet this year because of a foot injury, but he was able to do some work in practice last week and got in a full week of practice this week to put him on the path to playing. Kelly is not on Friday’s injury report at all, which means he’s expected to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup against the 49ers.

Deyshawn Bond had been starting in Kelly’s place, but ceased to be an option when he tore his quad in last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.

The Colts did rule out tight end Jack Doyle, something they hinted would happen when they signed a tight end earlier in the day, and cornerback Nate Hairston. Running back Matt Jones is listed as doubtful while cornerback Rashaan Melvin and wide receiver Chester Rogers are both questionable to play.