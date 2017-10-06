Colts sign Henry Krieger-Coble

Getty Images

The Colts signed free agent tight end Henry Krieger-Coble, the team announced Friday. They waived center Adam Redmond in a corresponding move.

It means the Colts have a question about whether starting tight end Jack Doyle (concussion/neck) will play Sunday. Brandon Williams and Darrell Daniels would get more snaps in Doyle’s absence.

It also means the Colts will no question about the health of starting center Ryan Kelly, who underwent foot surgery during the preseason.

Krieger-Coble spent time on the Colts’ practice squad earlier this season. He participated Indianapolis’ training camp before the Colts waived him during final cuts on Sept. 2.

The Colts originally claimed Krieger-Coble off waivers from Denver on July 30. He played in the final two games of the 2016 season with the Broncos and caught one pass for 13 yards after spending 15 weeks on Denver’s practice squad.



Redmond played in all four games for Indianapolis this season. He also spent time on the team’s practice squad this year after spending most of 2016 on the Colts’ practice squad. He originally signed with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2016.