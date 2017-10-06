Cowboys list Sean Lee, Tyron Smith, La’el Collins as questionable

Getty Images

The Cowboys list six players as questionable for Sunday’s game, including both starting offensive tackles, All-Pro linebacker Sean Lee and two cornerbacks.

Owner Jerry Jones said on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan that he expects left tackle Tyron Smith to play. Smith popped up on the injury report Wednesday with a back injury, something he has dealt with the past few seasons.

Smith was limited in practice Wednesday and didn’t practice Thursday or Friday.

Jones was more unsure about Lee’s status. Lee missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury and has not practiced this week, and the Cowboys have a bye next week. Two weeks of rest would allow Lee time to return to 100 percent. Plus, the Cowboys will see the 2017 debut of veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee) this week.

Right tackle La'el Collins was a full participant in practice all week with an ankle injury, though the Cowboys list him as questionable.

Cornerback Anthony Brown popped up on the injury list Thursday with an ankle injury. He is questionable, along with cornerback Nolan Carroll (concussion).

The Cowboys did not list running back Ezekiel Elliott (chest) and left guard Chaz Green (hip) on the status report.

Defensive tackle Stephen Paea (knee) is questionable.