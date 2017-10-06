Dean Pees: Ravens defensive problems last week all on me

Getty Images

The Ravens have gone through two rough weeks with lopsided losses to the Jaguars and Steelers dropping them to 2-2 on the season.

Problems with the offense have been well documented, but the team’s also given up 791 yards over the last two weeks. In the loss to the Steelers, that included allowing the previously struggling Le'Veon Bell to go off for 144 rushing yards and defensive coordinator Dean Pees said the blame for that rests solely with his inability to make the right adjustments.

“That is not on the players. That is on me,” Pees said, via ESPN.com. “I am proud as hell of our players and the way they played that game. Am I disappointed in the outcome? Yes. Am I disappointed in them? No. I am disappointed in me.”

The Ravens haven’t been shy about sharing their feeling that the defense is going to take them wherever they go this season. The inability to stop the run or rush the passer that we’ve seen the last two weeks isn’t going to take them anywhere good.

Pees will get a chance to come up with a better approach against the Raiders, who will likely be starting EJ Manuel in place of the injured Derek Carr in a game both sides could really use after following up two wins to start the season with two losses.