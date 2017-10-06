Dirk Koetter: No “rash decisions” about Nick Folk

AP

Buccaneers kicker Nick Folk missed three field goals in Thursday night’s 19-14 loss to the Patriots, which likely had some people wondering if the team would walk him off the plank of the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium before heading home.

That didn’t happen and Folk remains on the team’ roster on Friday morning. Coach Dirk Koetter didn’t indicate if that would definitely remain the case, saying only that the team would not make a snap decision about the future of the guy they picked as their kicker because Roberto Aguayo couldn’t stop missing kicks.

“[General Manager] Jason Licht and I had a brief conversation afterwards,” Koetter said, via ESPN.com. “That will be something that will be forthcoming. But you don’t want to make any rash decisions.”

If this were the first slip-up by Folk, it would be easier for Koetter to stick with him. Folk missed an extra point in the team’s opener and missed three kicks (two field goals and an extra point) before making the game-winning field goal against the Giants in Week Four.

It’s uncharacteristic as Folk only missed six kicks all of last season, but the Bucs may not be able to risk future games on a bet that Folk will rebound.