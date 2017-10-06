Fletcher Cox out, Wendell Smallwood questionable for Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles will be without defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, and perhaps without a key part of their rushing game.

Via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Cox has already been ruled out for this week’s game against the Cardinals because of a calf injury. It will be the second straight week he’s out.

“He’s good,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “He’s right on track where he needs to be. It’s Week Five and we have a lot of football left. And he’s progressing nicely. We got to just be careful.”

And while running back Wendell Smallwood is listed as questionable, some questionables are more questionable than others. He hasn’t practiced this week because of a knee injury, though Pederson said he’d be a game-time decision.

If he can’t play, they’re down to LeGarrette Blount, Corey Clement and the just-signed Kenjon Barner.