Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander is dropping into coverage more this season.

It looks like LB Rey Maualuga will make his Dolphins debut this weekend.

QB Tom Brady praised the Patriots defense after Thursday’s win.

The Jets defense has played better since improving on third downs.

Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg avoided specifics when discussing the unit’s struggles.

Punt return has been a strong area for the Bengals.

DT Danny Shelton is back on the practice field for the Browns.

The Steelers defense has gotten healthier.

Newly acquired LB Ben Heeney could boost the Texans special teams.

Pushing back at anyone suggesting QB Andrew Luck sit out for the entire Colts season.

Jaguars cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey are getting ready for Antonio Brown.

The Titans are planning a defensive rebound this week.

Said Broncos CB Aqib Talib, “We’ve got to put the work in. We’ve given up too many plays, the way we look at it. It’s all about getting those game plans and making the plays. You want to be the top defense at the end of the season, that’s always a goal.”

Veteran Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson is seeing a lot of evidence that football is a young man’s game.

Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley discussed his unit’s tackling problems.

The Raiders need to pick up their running game.

How will Anthony Hitchens‘ return to the Cowboys lineup impact other linebackers?

Giants special teams coach Tom Quinn is trying to get his kicker and punter back on track.

Checking in on Eagles rookie DE Derek Barnett‘s transition to the NFL.

Three questions for the Redskins to answer after their bye week.

How will the Bears attack the Vikings defense?

Lions coach Jim Caldwell recounted a conversation with Bear Bryant.

Said Packers LB Clay Matthews of the Cowboys, “We’ll see what that means after this weekend, but they had a really good O-line last year, and they still have a lot of the same pieces.”

Former Notre Dame teammates think WR Michael Floyd will be a help to the Vikings.

The Falcons look good coming out of the first quarter of the season.

There’s no hidden message to the Panthers’ decision to sign S Jairus Byrd.

The Saints are looking forward to having WR Willie Snead in the lineup.

Buccaneers S Jordan Evans had his first NFL interception off of Tom Brady.

The Cardinals are shifting LB Haason Reddick outside.

A look at how the Rams overhauled their wide receiver group.

Former 49ers WR Jerry Rice has turned into a wedding crasher.

Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable thinks his unit is improving.