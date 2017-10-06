Giants aren’t striking fear in opposing offenses

Getty Images

Offensive struggles have been the major topic around the Giants through the first four weeks of the season and those problems have obscured a drop in production on the other side of the ball.

The Giants rode a defense that ranked second in points allowed and 10th in yards allowed to a playoff berth last season, but they rank 25th in both metrics this season. That led defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to draw a reasonable conclusion about how other teams are approaching games against the Giants.

“I don’t think they fear us,” Pierre-Paul said, via Newsday.

The Giants have been particularly shaky when it comes to stopping the run. They’ve allowed 571 yards through four games and opponents are gashing them for 4.6 yards per carry, something that leads to extended drives and further issues for the team to solve if they’re going to win a few games this season.

Pierre-Paul’s knee and shoulder injuries won’t help, although he said Thursday that he will play this weekend against the Chargers. The Giants may be without their other end, however, as Olivier Vernon hasn’t practiced this week after leaving last Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.