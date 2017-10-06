Giants rule center out, Jason Pierre-Paul questionable

Getty Images

The Giants are going to be looking for their first win of the season without their starting center, and with questions along both lines (such that they didn’t have them already).

The team announced that center Weston Richburg was out for Sunday’s game against the Chargers, along with running back Paul Perkins. Richburg’s in the concussion protocol, and they promoted center Jon Halapio from the practice squad anticipating his absence.

They also have four linemen listed as questionable, including starting defensive ends Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon. Pierre-Paul is dealing with a shoulder injury but has said he’s definitely playing.

Guard John Jerry (hamstring) and defensive end Avery Moss (shoulder) are also new additions to their report, and are questionable this week.

The Giants offensive line has been a mess this year, and the absence of Richburg will force a number of adjustments, since guard Brett Jones will likely start in the middle.