Ha Ha Clinton-Dix fined $24,309 for hit on Josh Bellamy

Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan‘s illegal hit that drew a one-game suspension was the most talked-about penalty of last week’s Packers-Bears game, but it wasn’t the only hit that drew the NFL’s ire.

Packers defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has been fined $24,309 for a hit on Bears receiver Josh Bellamy during the same game.

Although Clinton-Dix led with his shoulder on the play, the officials flagged him for directing his hit at Bellamy’s head/neck area. The league office apparently agreed with the officials.

Clinton-Dix said this week that he didn’t think he did anything wrong and would appeal a fine.