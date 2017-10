Getty Images

Earlier this week, the Seahawks asked the NFL whether Jabaal Sheard‘s hit on Rees Odhiambo was legal. Apparently, it was.

The Colts linebacker was not fined for elbowing Odhiambo in the chest during an interception return.

Odhiambo was hospitalized overnight after experiencing shortness of breath in the locker room after Sunday’s game. He was diagnosed with a bruised sternum but returned to practice Wednesday.

The Seahawks left tackle will play Sunday.