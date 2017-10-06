Jameis Winston calls it “honor” and “blessing” to chat with Tom Brady

Getty Images

When Tom Brady finished his postgame press conference last night, there was an eager fan waiting in the tunnel to meet him.

It was the guy he had just beaten.

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, who raved about Brady earlier in the week, waited for the chance to meet one of his heroes.

“I just said, ‘It was an honor.’ I told him thank you. A lot,” Winston said, via ESPN.com. “That’s a blessing, man, to meet someone like that. I dream to be able to be the type of quarterback he is for his team to our team.”

Winston didn’t get into all the details of their conversation (though we suspect it was something like this) but he was clearly a little starstruck.

“Utmost respect for him,” Winston said. “He’s definitely an inspiration to me and the quarterback position, definitely. Like every young kid growing up with a football in their hand aspiring to be like Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Joe Montana — guys of that nature. It was a privilege and an honor to meet him, to look him in his eye, to shake his hand. It felt good. That was another highlight of my night.

“I hate that he beat me, but he beats a lot of people.”

Brady probably gets that from a lot of young quarterbacks, but it was clear it made a deeper impact on Winston, despite the result of the game.