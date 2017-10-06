Jimmy Smith back at Ravens practice, “good” for Sunday

Getty Images

The Ravens practiced without cornerback Jimmy Smith on Wednesday and Thursday, but it doesn’t look like they’re going to be playing without him on Sunday.

Coach John Harbaugh said at his press conference that Smith is “good” despite the Achilles issue that led the team to keep him out of practice for two days. Smith is listed as questionable after returning for a full practice on Friday, but Harbaugh’s response suggests there’s not a lot of concern that he’ll miss the matchup with the Raiders.

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams will miss the game, however. Williams is out for the third straight week with a foot injury and the first two games haven’t gone well for the defense, so the Ravens will be hoping that’s just a coincidence.

Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, tight end Benjamin Watson and safety Lardarius Webb are also listed as questionable for Sunday and, like Smith, they were full participants in Friday’s practice.