Josh Norman to miss four weeks

Washington cornerback Josh Norman‘s rib injury will cost him four weeks.

Norman wrote on Twitter today that he’ll be free to return in four weeks. With Washington on its bye this week, that would mean Norman would miss three games, against the 49ers, Eagles and Cowboys.

Norman started all 16 games last year, his first season in Washington, and has started all four games this year. But he left Monday nights game with the Chiefs with a rib injury that has been described as significant enough that it also affected his lung.

Washington’s defense is off to a very good start this year, but losing Norman is a big blow.