Lions LB says fans wishing CTE on him for kneeling during anthem

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 6, 2017, 3:39 PM EDT
Getty Images

Apparently the people who want Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin to show his respect for the national anthem have no respect for his health.

Reeves-Maybin is one of the two Lions who has continued to kneel during the anthem, even after owner Martha Firestone Ford offered to make donations to charities on the players’ behalf if they stood.

But the 22-year-old linebacker was taken aback by the reaction to his protest of racial inequality.

“People are saying, like, ‘I hope you get CTE,'” Reeves-Maybin said, via Kyle Meinke of Mlive.com. “Or, ‘I hope you can’t play with your kids when you get done playing,’ Stuff like that. But, yeah. It doesn’t bother me.”

The rookie said he’s also heard a barrage of racial epithets, including the N-word in stadiums.

But that hasn’t kept him from making his feelings known. Eight Lions knelt two weeks ago after President Donald Trump’s remarks that any “son of a bitch” who did so should be fired. When Firestone offered to buy her players’ attention, all but Reeves-Maybin and linebacker Steve Longa stood with arms linked.

“I feel like the right thing for me to do is kneel,” Reeves-Maybin said. “I really don’t like the state of social inequalities and justices that go on here. I didn’t want it to be about what President Trump said, and I felt like at the time, the week when you saw all the demonstrations, I feel like it more so made it about that and that’s not the idea of what it should have been.”

He said no one in the organization has said anything to him about his decision, but he has been overwhelmed by the response on social media. Which is disappointing, but probably #asexpected.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Lions LB says fans wishing CTE on him for kneeling during anthem

  1. If the owners are fine with him protesting, he should do it if he’s compelled to. I hope everybody respects his first amendment rights, as much as he respects their right to say those disgusting things to him.

  2. I do wish he would cut the kneeling bit. But still those fans are inexcusable. That sort of behavior is worse than his kneeling. And is the article saying that they are screaming that stuff during the anthem. Where is their own respect.

  4. Keep kneeling, the new improved much lower salary cap will reflect your actions.

    The fans are in 1st place.

    We protest with $$$$$$$$$$$$

  5. Is this supposed to change people’s minds? Guess what, anybody who takes a public stand on almost any issue gets death threats. It’s sick, but can we stop pretending it isn’t ubiquitous.

  6. “People are saying, like, ‘I hope you get CTE,’” Reeves-Maybin said, via Kyle Meinke of Mlive.com. “Or, ‘I hope you can’t play with your kids when you get done playing,’ Stuff like that. But, yeah. It doesn’t bother me.”
    ———–
    Doesn’t bother you but you air it out there. 10 to 1 says it didn’t even happen. Stand for the flag.

  7. The players don’t know what they’re protesting. It’s divide and conquer and they are the useful idiots.

    Did they think they were going to get change from being disrespectful? They don’t even know what to change. They’re still the idiots, yes IDIOTS blaming it on race.

    It’s policy, but these morons can’t figure it out. So they become useful idiots to make things worse.

    Good job. Take a non-racial issue that everyone would support and make it into no one supports because you make it about race and disrespect.

    They should write a book on how to screw up a sure thing. These players would be kneeling on the cover.

  8. What are these idiots doing off the field to fix the problems? Nothing. Taking a knee doesn’t fix anything. Get your butt out in the community and help make a difference, donate a pay check, find a way to make a difference instead of being a little baby and disrespecting our country.

  9. If a whole game isn’t filled with the “QB Kneel” play, I don’t want to hear about it. When they want to take protesting seriously, let me know.

  10. This is where I just can’t follow all the people pushing back against the protests.

    The flag is a *symbol* of our country. The people in our country *are* the country.

    When you show so much hate for the actual human beings that make up our country, for the sake of a symbol, you have something backwards.

  13. I kinda doubt this story, seems no one can verify his truth.. just tryin to justify his wrong doings. Kinda like Michael Bennett’s Las Vegas beat down that never happened.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!