Marcus Mariota wants to play, will be a game-time decision

AP

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota wants to play this weekend, but his coach wants to wait to make that determination.

Via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, Mariota said Friday he wants to play Sunday against the the Dolphins, but it will depend on his rehab from a hamstring injury.

Mariota had to leave last week’s loss to the Texans, and has been limited in practice this week. The Titans also signed Brandon Weeden this week as insurance.

Coach Mike Mularkey said that Mariota would be a game-time decision, which means he’ll have the questionable tag when the official injury report comes out later this afternoon.