Getty Images

The NFL fined Raiders punter Marquette King $9,115 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

King attempted a fake punt on fourth-and-11 on his own 33 late in the third quarter Sunday. After he was tackled for a 3-yard loss, King threw the football into the back of Broncos special teamer Andy Janovich.

Officials flagged King, penalizing the Raiders 15 yards.

In the first quarter, King celebrated a 49-yard punt to the Denver 5 by pretending to ride a horse.