Myles Garrett will make debut Sunday

Getty Images

It’s official: Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett will play Sunday. The Browns did not list him on their status report, though the No. 1 overall pick was limited in practice all week.

“It is exciting,” Garrett said, via quotes distributed by the team. “I am ready to play, ready to show what I can do.”

Garrett injured his right ankle when a teammate fell on it during a Sept. 6 practice. Medical tests revealed a high-ankle sprain.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said earlier this week the team would have Garrett on a pitch count.

“Am I at my peak?” Garrett said. “No, but it is good enough for me. I can move; I can run; and I can bend. If I can do that, then I can be out there, and I can make a difference.”

