NFL Game Pass Europe developer apologizes for fake app reviews

Google Play reviews

NFL Game Pass Europe, an app that allows overseas fans to watch games on their mobile devices, has been receiving largely negative reviews this year as fans have complained about changes that have made the app less user-friendly. But the app has received some positive reviews — from the app developer.

Deltatre, the company that develops the app, acknowledged that some of its own employees have been posting favorable reviews of the app under fake names, in an attempt to counteract the largely negative reviews from the general public.

“Deltatre apologises for the posting of positive reviews of its Game Pass Europe App,” the company said in a statement. “We have taken swift action to remove the limited number of these reviews. We have also taken measures to improve our internal processes and increased oversight to ensure this does not happen again. NFL Game Pass Europe is an important service to NFL fans outside the US and we are committed to delivering the best possible service to them.”

NFL Executive V.P. Mark Waller said the NFL isn’t pleased with the situation.

“We are very disappointed that Deltatre employees were asked to post their own positive reviews,” Waller said. “This activity is inconsistent with our own NFL values and behaviors and we have clearly communicated this to Deltatre. We are pleased by the swift action they have taken and are now focused on continuing to improve the service being offered to our fans.”

Canadian fans have also been complaining about substandard quality from the streaming service available to fans in Canada. As the NFL attempts to make inroads in other countries, it’s having a tough time teaming with companies that can reliably put its product in front of foreign fans.