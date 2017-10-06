Panthers put rookie DE on IR, add a safety

Getty Images

The Panthers added some needed secondary depth, and parked one of this year’s draft picks for the rest of the year.

The team announced that defensive end Daeshon Hall was being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. To fill the roster spot, they promoted safety Dezmen Southward from their practice squad.

Hall, their third round pick, was the other defensive end at Texas A&M last year (across from Myles Garrett). He played in the opener, but was inactive the last three weeks.

Southward should be active this week, since the Panthers are running thin at safety with Kurt Coleman out for a month with a knee injury and backup Demetrious Cox bothered with an ankle problem this week and also out. They also signed veteran Jairus Byrd this week.

Southward was a Falcons third-rounder in 2014, and joined the Panthers practice squad late last year.