Paul Posluszny draws fine after taunting penalty

Getty Images

Jaguars linebacker Paul Posluszny drew a costly penalty in last Sunday’s overtime loss to the Jets when he was flagged for taunting Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue at the end of a Jets punt return.

Posluszny expressed shock about the penalty, saying that he though Donahue had hit him with an illegal blindside block along the sideline at the end of a Jeremy Kerley return. The 15-yard penalty helped set up the game-winning field goal by Chandler Catanzaro and it also caught the eye of the league office.

Despite Posluszny’s amazement at getting penalized at all, the league has also fined him. Per multiple reports, Posluszny has been fined $9,115 as a result of the taunting.

Donahue injured his elbow on the play and has been placed on injured reserve.