Pete Carroll gives some advice to Sean McVay, in a roundabout way

Getty Images

One of the oldest coaches currently in the NFL faces one of the youngest coaches in NFL history on Sunday for the first time on Sunday, when the Seahawks visit the Rams. On Friday, Seattle coach Pete Carroll gave L.A. coach Sean McVay some advice, in a roundabout way.

Asked about the biggest challenge of being a first-year, first-time head coach (like McVay is), Carroll said this: “The biggest challenge is always figuring out what you believe, because you are going to get challenged so many times and asked so many [questions] and come up with so many statements and principles in your approach that you really can’t predict. So you are challenged at the core of your philosophy. So you just have to go through it and figure it out. I think it is rare when a young guy really can just smoothly go through it, and we don’t see it very often and it shows how prepared Sean [McVay] is and what a great job he is doing right now.”

McVay has won three of his first four games in his first year as a head coach, and a win on Sunday would move the Rams to 4-1 and drop the Seahawks to 2-3. Against the Rams since winning the Super Bowl four years ago, the Seahawks are 2-4.

And the Rams over the past three years weren’t nearly as good as they seem to be right now under McVay.