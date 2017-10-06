Raiders list Derek Carr as questionable

Getty Images

It doesn’t seem likely Derek Carr would play a week after injuring his back, but the Raiders haven’t ruled him out. They listed him as questionable on their final injury report Friday.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said Monday the team expected the quarterback to miss two to six weeks with a transverse process fracture in his back. But Carr was able to take snaps behind E.J. Manuel on Thursday and Friday.

Manuel remains the likely starter, but left tackle Donald Penn said Thursday that Carr’s “very ahead of schedule.” Del Rio was asked Friday if Carr was “ahead of schedule.”

“I think Donald did that for us yesterday,” Del Rio said, via the Raiders’ video of his press conference.

The Raiders also list running back DeAndre Washington (hamstring) and cornerbacks David Amerson (concussion) and Gareon Conley (shin) as questionable.