Rams see positives from move of Michael Brockers to defensive end

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are continuing to tinker with their defensive personnel as they seek to find the best fits for specific roles in Wade Phillips’ 3-4 defense.

The Rams had previous played with a 4-3 front under Jeff Fisher and Gregg Williams. For the Rams most talented defensive pieces – including Aaron Donald, Michael Brockers and Robert Quinn – this meant a significant change in their responsibilities this season.

According to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, the Rams made an additional change with Brockers last week that paid immediate dividends.

Brockers had initially been asked to play nose tackle in Phillips’ defense, a position asked to line up right over the top of the opposing center. But last week against the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams moved Brockers to defensive end instead. That put Brockers and Donald as the two defensive ends with Quinn at outside linebacker and a tandem of Tanzel Smart and Tyrunn Walker at nose tackle instead.

“For (Phillips) to see me as a playmaker and to open it up and give me those opportunities, I appreciate it,” Brockers said. “And I just want to show him that he didn’t make the wrong decision and I can get the job done.”

Brockers had three tackles with a sack and two passes defended. It was the first game this season where Brockers had managed to get a sack.

“He’s a really good player at any position he plays, especially going against the offensive tackles that Dallas has. He played really well against those guys and showed how good he can be,” Phillips said.