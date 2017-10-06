Sam Bradford hopeful he can play Monday at Chicago

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford may have to deal with some discomfort in his left knee, but he’s hopeful he’ll be able to play Monday night at Chicago.

Bradford was scheduled to practice for the second day in a row today, and seemed more confident after getting a second opinion.

“It feels much better this week compared to what it did two weeks ago when I was on the practice field,” Bradford said, via Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

He went to Florida last week to visit Dr. James Andrews, who did both the ACL repairs on his left knee in 2013 and 2014.

“Going down there and talking to Dr. Andrews, obviously, he’s seen a million different knee injuries,” Bradford said. “He’s dealt with people who have had multiple ACL tears, and some of the things they’ve dealt with after having those tears in their knees. After talking to him and getting a greater understanding of what was going on and what’s going to happen in the future, I think it was definitely good news down there. It was comforting knowing that if things go according to plan, it should be something that eventually goes away.”

Bradford said it might take until their bye week (in early November), or longer to feel 100 percent, but he thinks he can play through it. He said he’d have a better idea tomorrow after going through back-to-back days of practice. The Vikings are 1-2 without him.