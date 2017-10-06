Seahawks haven’t closed door on Malik McDowell returning this season

Getty Images

The Seahawks have not closed the door on rookie defensive lineman Malik McDowell playing this season. McDowell, injured in a serious ATV accident that left him with head injuries, has a round of assessments later this month that will help determine if he can return in 2017.

“He’s got some stuff coming up in the next couple of weeks . . . that he’ll get reassessed and all that, just to see where we are,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “There’s been some conversation, you know, different camps kind of, about where he is and how he’s doing. So the check-ups are really important. And we’ll just see.

“We have not ruled that thought out, that he can come back.”

McDowell, 21, spent much of training camp at home in Michigan recovering from “a really bad concussion.” He remains on the team’s non-football injury list.

Carroll said in August that doctors do not believe McDowell’s injuries are career-threatening.