Seahawks’ Rees Odhiambo expected to play against Rams

Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks left tackle Rees Odhiambo spent last Sunday night in the hospital after experiencing shortness of breath after absorbing a hit to his chest against the Indianapolis Colts.

Despite a bruised sternum sustained in a collision with Colts defensive end Jabaal Sheard on an interception return, Odhiambo is expected to be ready to play for Seattle against the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.

“It looks like it. Yeah,” offensive line coach Tom Cable said on Thursday.

“You have to take your hat off to him. It’s certainly a level of toughness and all that, and we’re trying to take care of him this week and get him ready to go for Sunday.”

Odhiambo did not practice for Seattle on Thursday after being a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

“I’m going to try to get to go out there and play,” he said on Wednesday. “It’s just sore. Everything else is fine.”

Odhiambo assumed the starting job at left tackle for Seattle after George Fant was lost for the season to a torn ACL in the preseason. He’s started each of Seattle’s first four games this season.