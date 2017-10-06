Taco Charlton still looking for first sack

Getty Images

The Cowboys drafted Taco Charlton in the first round to help their pass rush. He hasn’t done that so far.

The rookie defensive end has three tackles, including a tackle for loss, and one quarterback pressure in 101 snaps.

“I’m not satisfied, definitely not,” Charlton said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Right now, the biggest thing is working in the role I’m given. I’m used to playing 60, 70 plays last year, so getting in a rhythm faster is probably the biggest thing, biggest factor for me.”

The Cowboys use a rotation in their defensive line, so Charlton shares snaps. No matter, he knows he has to get better, and the Cowboys know he has to get better.

Charlton said he’s “not the most patient guy,” but the Cowboys are being patient with him.

“The production has got to get better, the overall production,” defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said. “He’s getting good looks, enough looks. Now it is time. As the season goes, the production has to come at that position. But he is working hard at it at practice, and it’s just a matter of time.”