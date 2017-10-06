Todd Haley knows only so much he can say to Antonio Brown

Getty Images

He didn’t get it as bad as the poor Gatorade bucket, but Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley got a swat from Antonio Brown during the star wide receiver’s tantrum last weekend.

And Haley knows there’s only so much he can say, since he’s had a flare-up or two of his own.

“You just try to understand that guys are passionate and want to contribute and want to make plays, and there are going to be some emotions out there,” Haley said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I’ve been one of the emotional ones at different times, so I’m understanding of it. . . .

“I just knew he was worked up and tried to calm him down a little bit. Guys are competitive and passionate, and it got away a little bit. It seems to have worked itself out.”

Last week, Haley approached Brown after he toss the bucket, but Brown walked away from him. When Haley tried to grab his jersey, Brown swatted his hands away.

Haley’s had his share of sideline outbursts, including spats with Cardinals wide receiver Anquan Boldin and Chiefs quarterback Matt Cassel. And because they know they need Brown on the same page, finding that common ground can’t hurt.