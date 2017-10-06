Ty Montgomery doubtful, Davante Adams questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Packers running back Ty Montgomery said it was “going to be up to me” if he plays against the Cowboys this Sunday and the Packers think that Montgomery will opt not to play a little more than a week after breaking his ribs against the Bears.

Montgomery was a limited participant in practice all three days this week and those efforts weren’t enough to lift him past a doubtful tag for the matchup with Dallas. Jamaal Williams, who has been dealing with a knee injury but isn’t listed on the final injury report of the week, and Aaron Jones will be the backs for Green Bay if Montgomery is out of the lineup.

The chances that wide receiver Davante Adams will play are looking a little better. Adams is listed as questionable after recovering from a concussion enough to practice all three days this week.

Defensive tackle Mike Daniels is questionable, but said Friday that he expects to play after missing the last two games. Left tackle David Bakhtiari, right tackle Bryan Bulaga, linebacker Ahmad Brooks and cornerback Davon House round out the group of questionable Packers for this weekend.