Vontaze Burfict not fined for hit on DeShone Kizer

Getty Images

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict drew a 15-yard penalty in his first game back. He did not, however, earn a fine.

Burfict, who served a three-game suspension for repeated illegal hits, drew a roughing-the-passer penalty on Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer in the fourth quarter Sunday. It negated an interception, though the Browns later turned the ball over on downs.

But the NFL did not find it egregious enough to fine him, according to the Associated Press.

Burfict played 52 of 64 defensive snaps and made six tackles.