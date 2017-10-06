Week Five injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week Five kicked off on Thursday with a Patriots win and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Bills at Bengals

It’s two thumbs down for Bills LB Ramon Humber (thumb) and WR Jordan Matthews (thumb) after the team ruled them out. CB E.J. Gaines (groin), T Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle), S Micah Hyde (knee) and CB Shareece Wright (back) are listed as questionable.

TE Tyler Eifert (back), TE Ryan Hewitt (knee), WR John Ross (knee) and S Derron Smith (ankle) will not play for the Bengals. LB Jordan Evans (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

Jets at Browns

The Jets will go for a third straight win without DE Kony Ealy (shoulder), RB Matt Forte (knee, toe), LB Josh Martin (ankle) and CB Darryl Roberts (hamstring). CB Juston Burris (foot) and DE Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder) have been listed as questionable.

Browns WR Kenny Britt (knee, groin) and LB Jamie Collins (concussion) are unlikely to play after being listed as questionable.

Panthers at Lions

S Kurt Coleman (knee), S Demetrious Cox (ankle) and C Ryan Kalil (neck) are out for the Panthers. Three other players — DE Mario Addison (knee), T Matt Kalil (groin), DE Julius Peppers (shoulder) — are listed as questionable.

The Lions have a lot of players on their injury report. They ruled out WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), RB Dwayne Washington (quadricep) and LB Paul Worrilow (knee) while listing DE Ziggy Ansah (knee), S Don Carey (knee), LB Jarrad Davis (neck), G T.J. Lang (back), DT Haloti Ngata (shoulder), C Travis Swanson (ankle), T Rick Wagner (ankle, shoulder) and LB Tahir Whitehead (pectoral) as questionable.

49ers at Colts

49ers S Adrian Colbert (hamstring), LB Reuben Foster (ankle), S Eric Reid (knee) and LB Dekoda Watson (groin) won’t play in Indy. WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion) is listed as questionable.

The Colts ruled out TE Jack Doyle (concussion, neck), CB Nate Hairston (quadricep) and QB Andrew Luck (right shoulder). RB Matt Jones (knee) is doubtful while CB Rashaan Melvin (hamstring, ankle) and WR Chester Rogers (hamstring) have questionable tags.

Titans at Dolphins

Titans QB Marcus Mariota (hamstring) is questionable after a week of limited practices. S Johnathan Cyprien and WR Corey Davis remain out with hamstring injuries.

DE Terrence Fede (shoulder), CB Xavien Howard (shoulder), LB Mike Hull (shoulder), CB Byron Maxwell (hamstring, foot) and DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) are listed as questionable to play for the Dolphins.

Chargers at Giants

The Charger ruled out RB Branden Oliver (hamstring) and WR Mike Williams (back) for this weekend. T Joe Barksdale (foot), LB Jatavis Brown (ankle), TE Sean McGrath (foot) and WR Tyrell Williams (neck) all drew questionable tags.

Giants G John Jerry (hamstring), DE Avery Moss (shoulder), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder, knee) and DE Olivier Vernon (ankle) are also questionable. RB Paul Perkins (ribs) and C Weston Richburg (concussion) have been ruled out.

Cardinals at Eagles

The Cardinals will be without T D.J. Humphries (knee) and DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf) in Philadelphia. G Alex Boone (chest), WR John Brown (quadricep) and WR J.J. Nelson (hamstring, tooth) make up the questionable contingent.

DT Fletcher Cox (calf) and CB Ronald Darby (ankle) remain out for the Eagles, who hope to have S Corey Graham (hamstring), RB Wendell Smallwood (knee), DT Destiny Vaeao (wrist) and S Jaylen Watkins (hamstring) after listing them as questionable.

Jaguars at Steelers

The Jaguars have ruled out LB Lerentee McCray (knee). WR Marqise Lee (ribs), C Brandon Linder (illness), WR Jaelen Strong (hamstring) and S Jarrod Wilson (shoulder) are questionable to play.

The Steelers don’t expect T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) to play after being listed as doubtful. He’s the only player on their injury report.

Seahawks at Rams

The Seahawks won’t have Cliff Avril (neck) or Quinton Jefferson (hand) on their defensive line and CB Jeremy Lane (groin) and RB C.J. Prosise (ankle) are unlikely to play after getting tagged as doubtful. LB Michael Wilhoite (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

The Rams listed two players on their injury report. S Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) is doubtful and G Jamon Brown (groin) is questionable.

Ravens at Raiders

DT Brandon Williams (foot) and TE Maxx Williams (ankle) have been ruled out by the Ravens. CB Jaylen Hill (thigh) returned to practice, but is still listed as doubtful. S Anthony Levine (thigh), WR Jeremy Maclin (hand), CB Jimmy Smith (achilles), TE Benjamin Watson (calf) and S Lardarius Webb (thigh) all drew the questionable tag.

CB David Amerson (concussion), QB Derek Carr (back), CB Gareon Conley (shin), G Gabe Jackson (foot) and RB DeAndre Washington (hamstring) have all been listed as questionable for the Raiders.

Packers at Cowboys

The Packers have several decisions to make this weekend after listing WR Davante Adams (concussion), T David Bakhtiari (hamstring), LB Ahmad Brooks (back), T Bryan Bulaga (ankle), DT Mike Daniels (hip), CB Davon House (quadricep) and CB Quinten Rollins (ankle) as questionable. RB Ty Montgomery (ribs) probably won’t play after being listed as doubtful and LB Joe Thomas (ankle) definitely won’t play.

Six Cowboys have been listed as questionable, including LB Sean Lee (hamstring) and T Tyron Smith (back). CB Anthony Brown (ankle), CB Nolan Carroll (concussion), T La'el Collins (ankle) and DT Stephen Paea (knee) round out the group.

Chiefs at Texans

The Chiefs will head to Houston without G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee), LB Dee Ford (back) and C Mitch Morse (foot).

The Texans will welcome them without the help of CB Kyle Fuller (hamstring), LB Ben Heeney (knee) and CB Kevin Johnson (knee). C Greg Mancz (knee) is listed as questionable.