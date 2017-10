Getty Images

The NFL fined Ravens linebacker Za'Darius Smith $18,231 for a roughing-the-passer penalty against the Steelers on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

Smith hit Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the head, drawing a 15-yard penalty with 5:18 left in the third quarter. It didn’t cost the Ravens any points, as they ended up forcing a punt, but it did cost Smith.

Smith played 50 of 76 snaps and made two tackles with three quarterback hits.