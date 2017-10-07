49ers pleased with Carlos Hyde’s hard work in a contract year

Getty Images

Carlos Hyde is in the final season of the four-year contract he signed as the 49ers’ second-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft, and he has earned himself some money both on the field and in his offseason workouts.

San Francisco General Manager John Lynch said the 49ers wanted Hyde to get into better shape this offseason, and Hyde delivered.

“He got lighter and in much better shape. It’s showing. It’s paying dividends on the field. So we’re thrilled with the way he’s playing. He’s got to continue to do it,” Lynch said on 95.7 The Game.

Lynch indicated that the 49ers have begun discussions about getting Hyde locked up to a contract extension. Hyde had his best season last year, with career-highs of 988 yards, 4.6 yards per carry and six touchdowns, and this year he’s on pace to eclipse all three of those marks. A good offseason is turning into a good season and may turn into a good contract.