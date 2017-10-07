Bills promote Greg Mabin, release Philly Brown

Getty Images

The Bills promoted rookie cornerback Greg Mabin from the practice squad, the team announced Saturday. The Bills released wide receiver Philly Brown in a corresponding move.

Buffalo needed insurance at the position with starter E.J. Gaines (groin) and veteran Shareece Wright (back) listed as questionable.

Mabin made two interceptions in the preseason, helping him make the initial 53-player roster. But the Bills later needed the roster spot, so he was released two days after the season opener has spent the past month on the practice squad.

The Bills cut Brown four days after signing him. It leaves them with only four healthy receivers, with starter Jordan Matthews already ruled out with a broken thumb.