Cam Newton wears feminist hat pin on Panthers’ team flight

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 7, 2017, 4:21 PM EDT
Attempting to win back support after a sexist comment this week, the always fashion-conscious Carolina quarterback Cam Newton made a noteworthy clothing choice on the Panthers’ team flight to Detroit today.

Newton wore a hat pin showing the woman from the World War II “We Can Do It!” poster celebrating women working in factories to aid the war effort. (The woman in the poster is often referred to as Rosie the Riveter, although Rosie the Riveter was a separate cultural icon of World War II who only became conflated with the “We Can Do It!” poster decades later.) The “We Can Do It!” woman has become a symbol of feminism and women’s empowerment.

After mocking a female reporter’s question this week and losing a sponsor as a result, Newton is attempting to rehabilitate his image. He previously issued a video apology.

The Panthers made a point of tweeting an image of Newton boarding the team flight, with the hat pin clearly visible.

  3. Let me ne the first to say that I am all choked up at the display of sensitivity. And kudos to the investigative reporter who managed to put himself in position so he was in the right place at the right time to capture this image. I am gping to go home and read a comic book that was created to honor women with a new superhero: Susan-B- Anthony-Man.

  4. Oh, never mind. Cam’s come around. He apologized and -AND — wore a pin!

    Except not going after that fumble. That’s not going away. That’s a Tatoo. Permanent.

  8. His apology was the first time that I can say I’ve ever seen him humbled. Whether he actually changes as a result of his total brain cramp with the reporter remains to be seen, but maybe there is hope for him after all.

  9. He should have just clarified his original remarks. Once he hesitated, the media smelled the blood and went for the kill. This was a classic media takedown over something very small that they manufactured into something they could use to hurt somebody.

    Cam should have clarified that when he said funny, he meant unusual and something he is just getting used to. That is how i took his remark initially and i bet so did most people. But the media saw an angle to crush somebody and they did. Cam played right into it.

    The Panthers PR guy should be fired for incompetence.

  14. The guy said something stupid, it was blown out of proportion and taken as far more malicious than it really was, and now everybody dissects his apology and attempts to show remorse and understanding as if the rest of us have never acted rude, inappropriate, or showed any form of ignorance ourselves. To some guys who may not know many women with in depth knowledge of sports, it can be different for them. Not cool to laugh at them or try to belittle it, and i’m honestly not even sure that was actually the spirit behind it. Cam has always been immature, he’s always been kinda sheltered, always been kind of a goof. Doesn’t mean he’s a hateful person, and it doesn’t mean it’s everyone’s place to jump on their moral righteous high horse and refuse to get off just because they interpret it that way.

