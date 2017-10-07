Chester Rogers may finally make 2017 debut

Getty Images

He surged to the No. 3 receiver position in training camp, allowing the Colts to send former first-rounder Philip Dorsett to New England. Now, Chester Rogers finally may make it to the field.

Rogers is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury after missing the first four games of the regular season. He practiced on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday.

“Small sample, [but] no setbacks [this week],” coach Chuck Pagano told reporters on Friday regarding Rogers. “So he looked good.”

Rogers had a setback a couple of weeks ago in his effort to make it to the field. His presence could be useful, given that tight end Jack Doyle has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the 49ers with a concussion and a neck injury.